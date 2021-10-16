Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 43 points.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of five games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all five opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.

Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43-point over/under for this game is 9.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Steelers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year, the Steelers put up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).

The Steelers average 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks give up per matchup.

The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (5).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has covered the spread twice this season.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Seahawks rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).

Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Seahawks rack up 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers give up.

When Seattle picks up over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).

In three home games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over once.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (43).

Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.

Seattle has not gone over the total in three road games this season.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 51.5 points, 8.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

