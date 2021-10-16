October 16, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 43 points.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of five games this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all five opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
  • Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43-point over/under for this game is 9.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
  • Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • This season, the Steelers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • This year, the Steelers put up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).
  • The Steelers average 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (5).
  • Seattle has covered the spread twice this season.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Seahawks rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).
  • Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers give up.
  • When Seattle picks up over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In three home games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over once.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 42.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (43).
  • Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
  • Seattle has not gone over the total in three road games this season.
  • The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 51.5 points, 8.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

