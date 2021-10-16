Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 43 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of five games this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all five opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
- Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 43-point over/under for this game is 9.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Steelers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year, the Steelers put up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).
- The Steelers average 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (5).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Seahawks.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has covered the spread twice this season.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Seahawks rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).
- Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.
- The Seahawks rack up 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers give up.
- When Seattle picks up over 361 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
- At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).
- In three home games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over once.
- This season, Steelers home games average 42.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (43).
- Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
- Seattle has not gone over the total in three road games this season.
- The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 51.5 points, 8.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).
Powered by Data Skrive.