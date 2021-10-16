October 16, 2021
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) collide in overtime of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

There will be player prop bet markets available for Randall Cobb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 6 when Cobb's Green Bay Packers (4-1) play the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

36.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Season Stats

  • Cobb has grabbed 11 passes (14 targets) for 157 yards (31.4 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.
  • Cobb has been the target of 14 of his team's 170 passing attempts this season, or 8.2% of the target share.
  • Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Cobb has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Bears, 21.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cobb, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Cobb's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The 255.8 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have given up eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Cobb was targeted three times, picking up 30 yards on two receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab).
  • Over his last three outings, Cobb's 10 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Randall Cobb

14

8.2%

11

157

2

3

10.7%

Davante Adams

61

35.9%

42

579

2

7

25.0%

Aaron Jones

19

11.2%

17

132

3

6

21.4%

Allen Lazard

10

5.9%

7

97

0

1

3.6%

