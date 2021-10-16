Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) collide in overtime of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

There will be player prop bet markets available for Randall Cobb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 6 when Cobb's Green Bay Packers (4-1) play the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb has grabbed 11 passes (14 targets) for 157 yards (31.4 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.

Cobb has been the target of 14 of his team's 170 passing attempts this season, or 8.2% of the target share.

Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

Cobb has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Bears, 21.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cobb, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 255.8 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have given up eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Cobb was targeted three times, picking up 30 yards on two receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab).

Over his last three outings, Cobb's 10 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Randall Cobb 14 8.2% 11 157 2 3 10.7% Davante Adams 61 35.9% 42 579 2 7 25.0% Aaron Jones 19 11.2% 17 132 3 6 21.4% Allen Lazard 10 5.9% 7 97 0 1 3.6%

