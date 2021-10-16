Publish date:
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
There will be player prop bet markets available for Randall Cobb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 6 when Cobb's Green Bay Packers (4-1) play the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Packers vs. Bears Odds
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cobb has grabbed 11 passes (14 targets) for 157 yards (31.4 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.
- Cobb has been the target of 14 of his team's 170 passing attempts this season, or 8.2% of the target share.
- Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Cobb has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Bears, 21.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cobb, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Cobb's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The 255.8 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears have given up eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Cobb was targeted three times, picking up 30 yards on two receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab).
- Over his last three outings, Cobb's 10 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Cobb's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Randall Cobb
14
8.2%
11
157
2
3
10.7%
Davante Adams
61
35.9%
42
579
2
7
25.0%
Aaron Jones
19
11.2%
17
132
3
6
21.4%
Allen Lazard
10
5.9%
7
97
0
1
3.6%
