Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
43.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson's 29 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 179 yards (35.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Anderson has been the target of 29 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
- The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Anderson's 69 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Vikings are 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Vikings.
- This week Anderson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, Anderson was targeted seven times and recorded two catches for 30 yards (15 yards per reception).
- Anderson has reeled in eight passes (on 20 targets) for 84 yards (28.0 per game) in his last three games.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
29
15.8%
12
179
1
1
5.0%
D.J. Moore
50
27.3%
35
440
3
4
20.0%
Christian McCaffrey
17
9.3%
16
163
0
1
5.0%
Brandon Zylstra
5
2.7%
5
107
1
1
5.0%
