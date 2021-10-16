October 16, 2021
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

43.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson's 29 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 179 yards (35.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Anderson has been the target of 29 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
  • The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Anderson's 69 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Vikings are 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Vikings.
  • This week Anderson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Eagles, Anderson was targeted seven times and recorded two catches for 30 yards (15 yards per reception).
  • Anderson has reeled in eight passes (on 20 targets) for 84 yards (28.0 per game) in his last three games.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

29

15.8%

12

179

1

1

5.0%

D.J. Moore

50

27.3%

35

440

3

4

20.0%

Christian McCaffrey

17

9.3%

16

163

0

1

5.0%

Brandon Zylstra

5

2.7%

5

107

1

1

5.0%

