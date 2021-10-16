Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 43.5 -113

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson's 29 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 179 yards (35.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Anderson has been the target of 29 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.

The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Anderson's 69 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Vikings are 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Vikings.

This week Anderson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Anderson was targeted seven times and recorded two catches for 30 yards (15 yards per reception).

Anderson has reeled in eight passes (on 20 targets) for 84 yards (28.0 per game) in his last three games.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 29 15.8% 12 179 1 1 5.0% D.J. Moore 50 27.3% 35 440 3 4 20.0% Christian McCaffrey 17 9.3% 16 163 0 1 5.0% Brandon Zylstra 5 2.7% 5 107 1 1 5.0%

Powered By Data Skrive