Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Woods will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) face off in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 62.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods has put up a 322-yard season so far (64.4 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 39 targets.

Woods has been the target of 39 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Woods has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

In his two matchups against the Giants, Woods' 53 receiving yards average is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Woods, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Woods' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

This week Woods will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).

The Giants have conceded 10 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Woods put together a 150-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on 12 catches while being targeted 14 times.

Woods' 19 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 231 yards (77.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 26 times.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4% DeSean Jackson 13 7.6% 7 215 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive