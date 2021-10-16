October 16, 2021
Publish date:

Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Woods will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) face off in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

62.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Season Stats

  • Woods has put up a 322-yard season so far (64.4 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 39 targets.
  • Woods has been the target of 39 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Woods has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his two matchups against the Giants, Woods' 53 receiving yards average is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Woods, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Woods' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • This week Woods will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants have conceded 10 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Woods put together a 150-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on 12 catches while being targeted 14 times.
  • Woods' 19 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 231 yards (77.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 26 times.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robert Woods

39

22.7%

27

322

2

6

22.2%

Cooper Kupp

56

32.6%

37

523

5

10

37.0%

Van Jefferson

22

12.8%

14

242

2

2

7.4%

DeSean Jackson

13

7.6%

7

215

1

0

0.0%

