Publish date:
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Robert Woods will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) face off in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
62.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Woods has put up a 322-yard season so far (64.4 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 39 targets.
- Woods has been the target of 39 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Woods has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Woods' matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- In his two matchups against the Giants, Woods' 53 receiving yards average is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Woods, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Woods' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- This week Woods will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants have conceded 10 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Woods put together a 150-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on 12 catches while being targeted 14 times.
- Woods' 19 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 231 yards (77.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 26 times.
Woods' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robert Woods
39
22.7%
27
322
2
6
22.2%
Cooper Kupp
56
32.6%
37
523
5
10
37.0%
Van Jefferson
22
12.8%
14
242
2
2
7.4%
DeSean Jackson
13
7.6%
7
215
1
0
0.0%
Powered By Data Skrive