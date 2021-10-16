Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tennessee vs. Buffalo
Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (3-2) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
233.5
-115
1.5
110
16.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Titans vs. Bills Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has passed for 1,251 yards (250.2 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes (110-for-173), with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 17 times for 130 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
- The Titans, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.
- Tannehill has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Tannehill averages 136.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Bills, 96.9 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Bills, and threw multiple TDs twice.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The 188.2 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 197-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 63.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- He also added 21 yards on three carries, averaging seven yards per carry without a touchdown.
- In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 per game) while completing 62 of 98 passes (63.3%), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He has added 86 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 11 carries.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Julio Jones
18
10.3%
12
204
0
2
7.7%
Chester Rogers
20
11.5%
13
179
1
2
7.7%
Jeremy McNichols
23
13.2%
17
160
1
2
7.7%
