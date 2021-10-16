Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands the ball to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (3-2) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 233.5 -115 1.5 110 16.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Bills Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has passed for 1,251 yards (250.2 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes (110-for-173), with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 17 times for 130 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

The Titans, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.

Tannehill has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Tannehill averages 136.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Bills, 96.9 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Bills, and threw multiple TDs twice.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 188.2 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 197-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 63.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

He also added 21 yards on three carries, averaging seven yards per carry without a touchdown.

In his last three outings, Tannehill has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 per game) while completing 62 of 98 passes (63.3%), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has added 86 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 11 carries.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Julio Jones 18 10.3% 12 204 0 2 7.7% Chester Rogers 20 11.5% 13 179 1 2 7.7% Jeremy McNichols 23 13.2% 17 160 1 2 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive