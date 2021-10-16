Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) readies for the snap as fans cheer during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Before Sam Darnold hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 259.5 -114 1.5 -118 11.5 -109

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has passed for 1,366 yards (273.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (120-for-183), with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He also has 62 rushing yards on 22 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Darnold accounts for 42.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 183 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Darnold's 206 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings are 53.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Vikings.

The 263.4 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have given up six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Darnold had 177 yards while completing 56.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions.

Darnold has passed for 782 yards (260.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 63.6% of his passes (70-for-110) with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 56 rushing yards on 16 carries (with four touchdowns), averaging 18.7 yards per game.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 50 27.3% 35 440 3 4 20.0% Robby Anderson 29 15.8% 12 179 1 1 5.0% Christian McCaffrey 17 9.3% 16 163 0 1 5.0%

Powered By Data Skrive