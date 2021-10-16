Publish date:
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
Before Sam Darnold hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
259.5
-114
1.5
-118
11.5
-109
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has passed for 1,366 yards (273.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (120-for-183), with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He also has 62 rushing yards on 22 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per game.
- The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Darnold accounts for 42.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 183 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Darnold's 206 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings are 53.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Vikings.
- The 263.4 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings have given up six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Darnold had 177 yards while completing 56.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions.
- Darnold has passed for 782 yards (260.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 63.6% of his passes (70-for-110) with three touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 56 rushing yards on 16 carries (with four touchdowns), averaging 18.7 yards per game.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
50
27.3%
35
440
3
4
20.0%
Robby Anderson
29
15.8%
12
179
1
1
5.0%
Christian McCaffrey
17
9.3%
16
163
0
1
5.0%
