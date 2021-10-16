Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) drops a pass against the Troy Trojans in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is favored by 18.5 points. The point total is set at 51.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -18.5 51

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have combined for 51 points just twice this year.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 51 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 35.3 points per game, 15.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the 58.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Gamecocks and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Gamecocks average 14.2 fewer points per game (22) than the Commodores give up (36.2).

The Gamecocks collect 336.3 yards per game, 116.2 fewer yards than the 452.5 the Commodores allow per contest.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (6).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in six games this season.

This year, the Commodores are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Commodores score 13.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Gamecocks give up (22).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 22 points.

The Commodores rack up just 18.5 fewer yards per game (310.7) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (329.2).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 329.2 yards.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats