Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) makes a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Oddsmakers project a competitive contest between Pac-12 rivals when the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Washington State is a 1-point underdogs. The over/under is 52.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -1 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

In 50% of Washington State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 50.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.7 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 54.4 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinal rack up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per matchup the Cougars give up.

When Stanford puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinal rack up 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2), than the Cougars allow per outing (399.5).

This year, the Cardinal have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cougars have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Cougars put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 27 the Cardinal allow.

Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 27 points.

The Cougars rack up 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7) than the Cardinal give up per contest (408.2).

When Washington State amasses more than 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats