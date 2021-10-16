Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers project a competitive contest between Pac-12 rivals when the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Washington State is a 1-point underdogs. The over/under is 52.5 for the outing.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-1
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- In 50% of Washington State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to score 50.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 0.7 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 54.4 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 59.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is seven points more than this game's over/under.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinal rack up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per matchup the Cougars give up.
- When Stanford puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinal rack up 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2), than the Cougars allow per outing (399.5).
- This year, the Cardinal have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cougars have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.
- Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Cougars put up 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 27 the Cardinal allow.
- Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 27 points.
- The Cougars rack up 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7) than the Cardinal give up per contest (408.2).
- When Washington State amasses more than 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington State
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
27
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
352.2
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
408.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.5
5
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
13