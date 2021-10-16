October 16, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) hit the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

82.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has hauled in 28 passes and leads his team with 374 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 74.8 yards per game.
  • Diggs has been the target of 47 of his team's 185 passing attempts this season, or 25.4% of the target share.
  • Diggs (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Diggs is averaging 104.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Titans, 22.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (82.5).
  • In two matchups with the Titans, Diggs has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans are giving up 279.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Diggs hauled in two passes for 69 yards (34.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Diggs has added 15 grabs for 245 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 26 times and averaged 81.7 receiving yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

47

25.4%

28

374

1

8

21.1%

Emmanuel Sanders

31

16.8%

19

322

4

5

13.2%

Dawson Knox

24

13.0%

18

261

5

7

18.4%

Cole Beasley

34

18.4%

26

215

0

6

15.8%

