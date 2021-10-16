Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) hit the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
82.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has hauled in 28 passes and leads his team with 374 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 74.8 yards per game.
- Diggs has been the target of 47 of his team's 185 passing attempts this season, or 25.4% of the target share.
- Diggs (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Diggs is averaging 104.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Titans, 22.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (82.5).
- In two matchups with the Titans, Diggs has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans are giving up 279.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Diggs hauled in two passes for 69 yards (34.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Diggs has added 15 grabs for 245 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 26 times and averaged 81.7 receiving yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
47
25.4%
28
374
1
8
21.1%
Emmanuel Sanders
31
16.8%
19
322
4
5
13.2%
Dawson Knox
24
13.0%
18
261
5
7
18.4%
Cole Beasley
34
18.4%
26
215
0
6
15.8%
