Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (4-1) and the Tennessee Titans (3-2) hit the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 82.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has hauled in 28 passes and leads his team with 374 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 74.8 yards per game.

Diggs has been the target of 47 of his team's 185 passing attempts this season, or 25.4% of the target share.

Diggs (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Diggs is averaging 104.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Titans, 22.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (82.5).

In two matchups with the Titans, Diggs has not had a TD catch.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans are giving up 279.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Diggs hauled in two passes for 69 yards (34.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Diggs has added 15 grabs for 245 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 26 times and averaged 81.7 receiving yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 47 25.4% 28 374 1 8 21.1% Emmanuel Sanders 31 16.8% 19 322 4 5 13.2% Dawson Knox 24 13.0% 18 261 5 7 18.4% Cole Beasley 34 18.4% 26 215 0 6 15.8%

Powered By Data Skrive