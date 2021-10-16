Sep 26, 2021; E. Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) defends in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Sterling Shepard ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Shepard's New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sterling Shepard Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 52.5 -115

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Sterling Shepard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shepard has racked up 223 receiving yards (44.6 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 18 balls on 22 targets.

Shepard has been the target of 22 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.

Shepard has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have called a pass in 60.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Shepard has averaged 51 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Shepard has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.

This week Shepard will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (294.2 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have allowed six passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Shepard did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cowboys.

In his last three games, Shepard has caught two passes for 16 yards. He was targeted three times, and averaged 5.3 yards per game.

Shepard's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Sterling Shepard 22 12.0% 18 223 1 4 19.0% Kenny Golladay 29 15.8% 17 282 0 1 4.8% Kadarius Toney 27 14.8% 20 281 0 2 9.5% Saquon Barkley 20 10.9% 14 130 1 2 9.5%

