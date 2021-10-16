Publish date:
Sterling Shepard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New York vs. Los Angeles
There will be player props available for Sterling Shepard ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Shepard's New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Sterling Shepard Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
52.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Rams Odds
Sterling Shepard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Shepard has racked up 223 receiving yards (44.6 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 18 balls on 22 targets.
- Shepard has been the target of 22 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.
- Shepard has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have called a pass in 60.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Shepard has averaged 51 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Shepard has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.
- This week Shepard will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (294.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have allowed six passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Shepard did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
- In his last three games, Shepard has caught two passes for 16 yards. He was targeted three times, and averaged 5.3 yards per game.
Shepard's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Sterling Shepard
22
12.0%
18
223
1
4
19.0%
Kenny Golladay
29
15.8%
17
282
0
1
4.8%
Kadarius Toney
27
14.8%
20
281
0
2
9.5%
Saquon Barkley
20
10.9%
14
130
1
2
9.5%
