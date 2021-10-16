Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City
Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
267.5
-115
1.5
-150
25.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Chiefs Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has passed for 1,208 yards (241.6 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (102-for-159), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 127 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
- Heinicke accounts for 42.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 159 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 308.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Heinicke had 248 yards while completing 48.8% of his passes with two interceptions.
- He also tacked on 40 yards on five carries, averaging eight yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Heinicke has racked up 750 passing yards (250.0 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage this year (57-of-98) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards and one touchdown, averaging 34.7 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
49
29.7%
29
400
3
4
25.0%
Adam Humphries
20
12.1%
14
153
0
0
0.0%
J.D. McKissic
18
10.9%
13
150
1
0
0.0%
