Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 267.5 -115 1.5 -150 25.5 -113

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has passed for 1,208 yards (241.6 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (102-for-159), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 127 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.

Heinicke accounts for 42.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 159 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 308.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Heinicke had 248 yards while completing 48.8% of his passes with two interceptions.

He also tacked on 40 yards on five carries, averaging eight yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Heinicke has racked up 750 passing yards (250.0 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage this year (57-of-98) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards and one touchdown, averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 49 29.7% 29 400 3 4 25.0% Adam Humphries 20 12.1% 14 153 0 0 0.0% J.D. McKissic 18 10.9% 13 150 1 0 0.0%

