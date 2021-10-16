Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) attempts a pass as Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) rushes during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Teddy Bridgewater will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (3-2) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 247.5 -113 1.5 -137 9.5 -108

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has passed for 1,180 yards (236.0 per game) while completing 69.8% of his passes (104-for-149), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

He's tacked on 57 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Bridgewater had 269 passing yards in one matchup against the Raiders, 21.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Raiders.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The Raiders have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 217.2 yards per game through the air.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Bridgewater had 288 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

He also carried the ball one time for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry on the ground.

Over his last three games, Bridgewater has recorded 588 passing yards (196.0 yards per game) while going 50-for-79 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

He's also carried the ball six times for 37 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 39 22.9% 25 377 1 3 13.0% Tim Patrick 28 16.5% 22 302 2 5 21.7% Noah Fant 31 18.2% 21 176 2 5 21.7%

