Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) walk off the field after their game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Terry McLaurin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-3) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 79.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has hauled in 29 passes and leads his team with 400 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 80.0 yards per game.

McLaurin has been the target of 29.7% (49 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 308.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

McLaurin put together a 46-yard performance against the Saints last week on four catches while being targeted 11 times.

McLaurin has also tacked on 231 yards on 14 grabs and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 31 times and averaged 77.0 receiving yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 49 29.7% 29 400 3 4 25.0% Adam Humphries 20 12.1% 14 153 0 0 0.0% J.D. McKissic 18 10.9% 13 150 1 0 0.0% Antonio Gibson 13 7.9% 10 119 1 1 6.2%

