The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Tigers are 11-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 59.5.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -11 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

Missouri's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.1, is 4.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 50.9, 8.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-4-0 this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 11 points or more (in three chances).

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 37.5 points.

The Aggies rack up 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7) than the Tigers allow per matchup (498.8).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

Missouri has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this season (five times over six games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies surrender (16.8).

Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.

The Tigers average 113.5 more yards per game (467.0) than the Aggies allow (353.5).

In games that Missouri churns out more than 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats