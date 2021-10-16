Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Tigers are 11-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 59.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-11
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.
- Missouri's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.1, is 4.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 54.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 50.9, 8.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 11 points or more (in three chances).
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 37.5 points.
- The Aggies rack up 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7) than the Tigers allow per matchup (498.8).
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this season.
- Missouri has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this season (five times over six games with a set point total).
- The Tigers score 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies surrender (16.8).
- Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.
- The Tigers average 113.5 more yards per game (467.0) than the Aggies allow (353.5).
- In games that Missouri churns out more than 353.5 yards, the team is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Missouri
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
376.7
Avg. Total Yards
467.0
353.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.8
10
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
9