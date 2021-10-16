Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the 12th-ranked run defense will visit the No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the eighth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 60.5 for this game.

Odds for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas -3.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of six games this season.

Oklahoma State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 60.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.9 points per game, 9.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 12.7 points more than the 47.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Longhorns games have an average total of 60 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 4-2-0 this year.

So far this season, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Texas' games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Longhorns put up 44.5 points per game, 25.9 more than the Cowboys surrender per outing (18.6).

Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.6 points.

The Longhorns collect 174.8 more yards per game (480) than the Cowboys allow per contest (305.2).

In games that Texas churns out over 305.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over six times, while the Cowboys have forced six.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 3-1-0 this season.

This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Cowboys score 3.8 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Longhorns surrender (29.2).

The Cowboys collect 380.8 yards per game, 60.2 fewer yards than the 441 the Longhorns allow.

The Cowboys have eight giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats