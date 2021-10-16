Publish date:
Texas vs. Oklahoma State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the 12th-ranked run defense will visit the No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the eighth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 60.5 for this game.
Odds for Texas vs. Oklahoma State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-3.5
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 60.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.9 points per game, 9.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 12.7 points more than the 47.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Longhorns games have an average total of 60 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas is 4-2-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Longhorns put up 44.5 points per game, 25.9 more than the Cowboys surrender per outing (18.6).
- Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.6 points.
- The Longhorns collect 174.8 more yards per game (480) than the Cowboys allow per contest (305.2).
- In games that Texas churns out over 305.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over six times, while the Cowboys have forced six.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 3-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This season the Cowboys score 3.8 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Longhorns surrender (29.2).
- The Cowboys collect 380.8 yards per game, 60.2 fewer yards than the 441 the Longhorns allow.
- The Cowboys have eight giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Oklahoma State
44.5
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
29.2
Avg. Points Allowed
18.6
480
Avg. Total Yards
380.8
441
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
305.2
6
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
6