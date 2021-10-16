Oct 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) rushes in the second half against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rivals square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 18.5 points. The point total is 68 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -18.5 68

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 68-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 16 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.1 points fewer than the 78.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Red Raiders games this season is 58.2, 9.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 68 .

The 68 total in this game is 14.1 points above the 53.9 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year, the Red Raiders average nine fewer points per game (34.8) than the Jayhawks allow (43.8).

The Red Raiders collect 36.2 fewer yards per game (457.8) than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (494).

In games that Texas Tech picks up over 494 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas Tech at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Jayhawks have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 18.5 points or more.

Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

The Jayhawks rack up 17.2 points per game, 17.1 fewer than the Red Raiders give up (34.3).

The Jayhawks rack up 74.5 fewer yards per game (331) than the Red Raiders give up (405.5).

When Kansas churns out over 405.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Jayhawks have five turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats