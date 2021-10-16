Publish date:
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas
Tim Patrick will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 6 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (3-2) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
50.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has caught 22 passes (on 28 targets) for 302 yards (60.4 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 16.5% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 21.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have thrown the football in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Patrick's 53.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders are 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Patrick has not caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders.
- The 217.2 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Patrick reeled in seven passes for 89 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Over his last three outings, Patrick has racked up 75.3 yards per game, reeling in 15 passes on 20 targets.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
28
16.5%
22
302
2
5
21.7%
Courtland Sutton
39
22.9%
25
377
1
3
13.0%
Noah Fant
31
18.2%
21
176
2
5
21.7%
Melvin Gordon III
13
7.6%
10
96
0
1
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive