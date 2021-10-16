October 16, 2021
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas

Author:
Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Patrick will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 6 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (3-2) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

50.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has caught 22 passes (on 28 targets) for 302 yards (60.4 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 16.5% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 21.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have thrown the football in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Patrick's 53.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders are 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Patrick has not caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders.
  • The 217.2 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Patrick reeled in seven passes for 89 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Over his last three outings, Patrick has racked up 75.3 yards per game, reeling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

28

16.5%

22

302

2

5

21.7%

Courtland Sutton

39

22.9%

25

377

1

3

13.0%

Noah Fant

31

18.2%

21

176

2

5

21.7%

Melvin Gordon III

13

7.6%

10

96

0

1

4.3%

