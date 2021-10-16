Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Patrick will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 6 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (3-2) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 50.5 -117

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has caught 22 passes (on 28 targets) for 302 yards (60.4 per game) and two touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 16.5% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 21.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the football in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Patrick's 53.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders are 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Patrick has not caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders.

The 217.2 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Patrick reeled in seven passes for 89 yards while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three outings, Patrick has racked up 75.3 yards per game, reeling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 28 16.5% 22 302 2 5 21.7% Courtland Sutton 39 22.9% 25 377 1 3 13.0% Noah Fant 31 18.2% 21 176 2 5 21.7% Melvin Gordon III 13 7.6% 10 96 0 1 4.3%

