The Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) will put their 11th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the No. 22 passing attack in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rockets are favored by 5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 52.5.

Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points only once this year.

In 66.7% of Central Michigan's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

Saturday's total is four points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.8, 3.3 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 4.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Rockets have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Rockets put up just one more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Rockets collect just 4.3 fewer yards per game (392.5), than the Chippewas give up per outing (396.8).

When Toledo piles up more than 396.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Chippewas have forced (6).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Chippewas put up 10.5 more points per game (28) than the Rockets surrender (17.5).

Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.5 points.

The Chippewas collect 147 more yards per game (460.7) than the Rockets give up (313.7).

When Central Michigan piles up more than 313.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chippewas have eight giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats