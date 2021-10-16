Publish date:
Toledo vs. Central Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) will put their 11th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the No. 22 passing attack in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rockets are favored by 5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 52.5.
Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points only once this year.
- In 66.7% of Central Michigan's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- Saturday's total is four points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.8, 3.3 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 4.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rockets have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Rockets put up just one more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).
- Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.
- The Rockets collect just 4.3 fewer yards per game (392.5), than the Chippewas give up per outing (396.8).
- When Toledo piles up more than 396.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Chippewas have forced (6).
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.
- The Chippewas have been underdogs by 5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Chippewas put up 10.5 more points per game (28) than the Rockets surrender (17.5).
- Central Michigan is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.5 points.
- The Chippewas collect 147 more yards per game (460.7) than the Rockets give up (313.7).
- When Central Michigan piles up more than 313.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Chippewas have eight giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Central Michigan
28.5
Avg. Points Scored
28
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
392.5
Avg. Total Yards
460.7
313.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.8
2
Giveaways
8
12
Takeaways
6