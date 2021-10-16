Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 84.5 -115

Chiefs vs. Washington Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has caught 30 passes on 42 targets for 369 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 73.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.5% of the 195 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Kelce's 111 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Football Team are 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Football Team.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team are giving up 301.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Kelce was targeted 10 times and totaled 57 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kelce's stat line over his last three outings shows 17 catches for 184 yards and one touchdown. He put up 61.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 27 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 42 21.5% 30 369 4 4 14.3% Tyreek Hill 51 26.2% 37 516 4 6 21.4% Mecole Hardman 30 15.4% 22 199 1 4 14.3% Byron Pringle 14 7.2% 9 115 2 1 3.6%

