Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 9:30 AM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 6 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 234.5 -113 1.5 107 23.5 -112

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has passed for 1,146 yards (229.2 per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes (104-for-175), with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has added 110 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence has thrown 17 passes in the red zone this season, 42.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Miami

This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.2 yards allowed per game).

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Lawrence completed 69.7% of his passes for 273 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Lawrence tacked on seven carries for 28 yards, averaging four yards per attempt while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Over his last three games, Lawrence has collected 696 passing yards (232.0 per game) while connecting on 62 of 91 passes (68.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 21 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 31 17.7% 20 252 0 3 17.6% Marvin Jones Jr. 37 21.1% 21 243 2 6 35.3% D.J. Chark 22 12.6% 7 154 2 1 5.9%

