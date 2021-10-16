Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 9:30 AM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 6 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
234.5
-113
1.5
107
23.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has passed for 1,146 yards (229.2 per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes (104-for-175), with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has added 110 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Jaguars have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence has thrown 17 passes in the red zone this season, 42.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Miami
- This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Lawrence completed 69.7% of his passes for 273 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Lawrence tacked on seven carries for 28 yards, averaging four yards per attempt while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Lawrence has collected 696 passing yards (232.0 per game) while connecting on 62 of 91 passes (68.1% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 21 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.3 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laviska Shenault Jr.
31
17.7%
20
252
0
3
17.6%
Marvin Jones Jr.
37
21.1%
21
243
2
6
35.3%
D.J. Chark
22
12.6%
7
154
2
1
5.9%
