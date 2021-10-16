Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is a 7.5-point underdog. The point total for the contest is set at 48.

Odds for Troy vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Troy -7.5 48

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have scored at least 48 points or more only once this season.

So far this season, 80% of Texas State's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to score 50.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.8 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.3 points per game in 2021, 3.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.1 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 11.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Trojans have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Troy's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Trojans average 11.3 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bobcats allow (35.6).

The Trojans collect 349.2 yards per game, 67 fewer yards than the 416.2 the Bobcats give up per contest.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Bobcats have forced 10.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas State is 3-2-0 this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas State's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Bobcats put up 26.2 points per game, eight more than the Trojans give up (18.2).

Texas State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.2 points.

The Bobcats average 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans allow (271.8).

In games that Texas State piles up more than 271.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats