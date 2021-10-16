Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) pressures Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) are 8.5-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 55.5.

Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -8.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of South Florida's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The two teams combine to average 44.7 points per game, 10.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 68.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.2 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 58.1, 2.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The 58.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in five out of five opportunities.

This year, the Golden Hurricane rack up 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls surrender (36.0).

The Golden Hurricane collect 51.2 fewer yards per game (444.2), than the Bulls allow per outing (495.4).

Tulsa is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 495.4 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (5).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Bulls have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This season the Bulls average 12.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (32.7).

The Bulls rack up 100.8 fewer yards per game (332.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (433.0).

The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have nine takeaways .

Season Stats