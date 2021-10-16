Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 50.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 35 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 283 yards (56.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 24.1% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 10 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Boyd put up 39 receiving yards in single career matchup, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.

The Lions are allowing 269.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have given up eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Boyd hauled in four passes for 24 yards while being targeted five times.

Boyd has grabbed 17 passes (22 targets) for 178 yards (59.3 per game) with one TD during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tee Higgins 22 15.2% 15 150 2 3 30.0% C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive