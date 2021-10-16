Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
50.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 35 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 283 yards (56.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
- So far this season, 24.1% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 10 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Boyd put up 39 receiving yards in single career matchup, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.
- The Lions are allowing 269.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions have given up eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Boyd hauled in four passes for 24 yards while being targeted five times.
- Boyd has grabbed 17 passes (22 targets) for 178 yards (59.3 per game) with one TD during his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tee Higgins
22
15.2%
15
150
2
3
30.0%
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
