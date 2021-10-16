October 16, 2021
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell (31) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Lockett's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

57.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Lockett has 25 receptions (on 35 targets) for a team-high 390 receiving yards (78.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.6% of the 142 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Lockett had 79 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Steelers, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Steelers.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The 272.0 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Lockett was targeted 10 times, picking up 57 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Lockett has put together 112 yards (on 13 grabs).

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

35

24.6%

25

390

3

3

23.1%

D.K. Metcalf

38

26.8%

25

383

5

5

38.5%

Freddie Swain

15

10.6%

10

134

2

2

15.4%

Will Dissly

10

7.0%

8

110

0

1

7.7%

