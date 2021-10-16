Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh
Before placing any wagers on Tyler Lockett's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
57.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Lockett has 25 receptions (on 35 targets) for a team-high 390 receiving yards (78.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.6% of the 142 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Lockett had 79 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Steelers, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
- Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Steelers.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The 272.0 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Rams, Lockett was targeted 10 times, picking up 57 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Lockett has put together 112 yards (on 13 grabs).
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
35
24.6%
25
390
3
3
23.1%
D.K. Metcalf
38
26.8%
25
383
5
5
38.5%
Freddie Swain
15
10.6%
10
134
2
2
15.4%
Will Dissly
10
7.0%
8
110
0
1
7.7%
