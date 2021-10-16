Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell (31) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Lockett's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 57.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lockett has 25 receptions (on 35 targets) for a team-high 390 receiving yards (78.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.6% of the 142 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Lockett had 79 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Steelers, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Steelers.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The 272.0 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Lockett was targeted 10 times, picking up 57 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Lockett has put together 112 yards (on 13 grabs).

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 35 24.6% 25 390 3 3 23.1% D.K. Metcalf 38 26.8% 25 383 5 5 38.5% Freddie Swain 15 10.6% 10 134 2 2 15.4% Will Dissly 10 7.0% 8 110 0 1 7.7%

