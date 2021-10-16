Publish date:
UAB vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 16-point favorites when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The over/under is set at 43.5.
Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-16
43.5
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in all five games this season.
- Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 41.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.3 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Blazers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Golden Eagles give up (27.5).
- UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.
- The Blazers rack up only 15.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (344.7).
- In games that UAB totals over 344.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (6).
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Southern Miss has one win against the spread.
- The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Golden Eagles rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Blazers give up (22.2).
- The Golden Eagles rack up 74.5 fewer yards per game (283) than the Blazers give up per matchup (357.5).
- Southern Miss is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 357.5 yards.
- This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Southern Miss
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
360.3
Avg. Total Yards
283
357.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.7
9
Giveaways
14
11
Takeaways
6