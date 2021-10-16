Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Warren Brinson (97), defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) and linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) tackle UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 16-point favorites when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The over/under is set at 43.5.

Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UAB -16 43.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in all five games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 41.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Blazers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Golden Eagles give up (27.5).

UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Blazers rack up only 15.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (344.7).

In games that UAB totals over 344.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (6).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Golden Eagles rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Blazers give up (22.2).

The Golden Eagles rack up 74.5 fewer yards per game (283) than the Blazers give up per matchup (357.5).

Southern Miss is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 357.5 yards.

This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats