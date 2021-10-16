Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is a touchdown underdog. The point total is set at 62.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -7 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 14.7 points higher than the combined 47.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.5 points fewer than the 67 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 61.5 points per game, one fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62.5 total in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 55.8 average total in Rebels games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Aggies rack up 29.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Rebels give up per contest (36.4).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.4 points.

The Aggies average 40 more yards per game (493.8) than the Rebels allow per matchup (453.8).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 453.8 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

In UNLV's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year the Rebels rack up 12 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Aggies allow (30.6).

The Rebels collect 182 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Aggies allow per matchup (463.6).

The Rebels have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats