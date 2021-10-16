Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the UTSA Roadrunners (6-0, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Rice Owls (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 17 points. The point total is set at 53 for the outing.

Odds for UTSA vs. Rice

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -17 53

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of Rice's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.

Saturday's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 56.7 points per game average.

The 60.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.9 more than the 53 over/under in this contest.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 61.8 points per game in 2021, 8.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 53 over/under in this game is 2.7 points above the 50.3 average total in Owls games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has five wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17 points or more (in two chances).

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Roadrunners put up 37.5 points per game, comparable to the 38.6 per outing the Owls surrender.

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 38.6 points.

The Roadrunners average only 8.5 more yards per game (453.5), than the Owls allow per matchup (445).

In games that UTSA churns out over 445 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Owls.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 17 points or more.

Rice has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Owls score 3.1 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Roadrunners allow (22.3).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Owls rack up just 9.5 fewer yards per game (349.8) than the Roadrunners give up (359.3).

This season the Owls have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (12).

Season Stats