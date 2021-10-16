Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Van Jefferson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) take the field in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-112
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has collected 242 receiving yards (48.4 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 14 balls on 22 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 12.8% (22 total) of his team's 172 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while running the ball 42.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Jefferson had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 36.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- Jefferson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Jefferson was targeted four times and totaled 16 yards on one reception.
- Jefferson has caught 11 passes (on 16 targets) for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
22
12.8%
14
242
2
2
7.4%
Cooper Kupp
56
32.6%
37
523
5
10
37.0%
Robert Woods
39
22.7%
27
322
2
6
22.2%
DeSean Jackson
13
7.6%
7
215
1
0
0.0%
