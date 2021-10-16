October 16, 2021
BETTING
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Van Jefferson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) take the field in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

36.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has collected 242 receiving yards (48.4 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 14 balls on 22 targets.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 12.8% (22 total) of his team's 172 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while running the ball 42.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Jefferson had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 36.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Jefferson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.
  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Jefferson was targeted four times and totaled 16 yards on one reception.
  • Jefferson has caught 11 passes (on 16 targets) for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

22

12.8%

14

242

2

2

7.4%

Cooper Kupp

56

32.6%

37

523

5

10

37.0%

Robert Woods

39

22.7%

27

322

2

6

22.2%

DeSean Jackson

13

7.6%

7

215

1

0

0.0%

