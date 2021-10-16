Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Van Jefferson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) take the field in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -112

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has collected 242 receiving yards (48.4 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 14 balls on 22 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 12.8% (22 total) of his team's 172 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while running the ball 42.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Jefferson had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 36.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Jefferson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).

The Giants have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Jefferson was targeted four times and totaled 16 yards on one reception.

Jefferson has caught 11 passes (on 16 targets) for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4% Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% DeSean Jackson 13 7.6% 7 215 1 0 0.0%

