Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) runs the ball around Miami Hurricanes cornerback Te'Cory Couch (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium. The point total is set at 69.5.

Odds for Virginia vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -10.5 69.5

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

Duke's games have gone over 69.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.2 points greater than the 57.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cavaliers games have an average total of 65 points this season, 4.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 10 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Cavaliers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cavaliers score 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.8).

When Virginia scores more than 28.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cavaliers rack up 96.1 more yards per game (525.3) than the Blue Devils allow per contest (429.2).

Virginia is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 429.2 yards.

The Cavaliers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Blue Devils.

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Duke's games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This season the Blue Devils average three more points per game (31.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (28.5).

When Duke records more than 28.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Blue Devils collect 496.8 yards per game, 69 more yards than the 427.8 the Cavaliers allow.

When Duke churns out more than 427.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (4).

Season Stats