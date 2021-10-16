Publish date:
Washington vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. UCLA is a 1.5-point underdog. The over/under is 55 in this matchup.
Odds for Washington vs. UCLA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-1.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points only two times this year.
- UCLA's games have gone over 55 points in four of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 60 points per game, five more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 8.9 points greater than the 46.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Huskies games have an average total of 52.8 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55-point over/under for this game is 7.9 points below the 62.9 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Huskies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Huskies rack up 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per contest the Bruins allow.
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.
- The Huskies rack up 375.2 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.3 the Bruins give up per contest.
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (9).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bruins have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Bruins average 15.6 more points per game (35.2) than the Huskies allow (19.6).
- When UCLA puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bruins average 426.3 yards per game, 99.5 more yards than the 326.8 the Huskies allow.
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 326.8 yards.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|UCLA
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
35.2
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
375.2
Avg. Total Yards
426.3
326.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.3
10
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
9