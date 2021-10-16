Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) throws a pass against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. UCLA is a 1.5-point underdog. The over/under is 55 in this matchup.

Odds for Washington vs. UCLA

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points only two times this year.

UCLA's games have gone over 55 points in four of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 60 points per game, five more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.9 points greater than the 46.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Huskies games have an average total of 52.8 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55-point over/under for this game is 7.9 points below the 62.9 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has one win against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Huskies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Huskies rack up 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per contest the Bruins allow.

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.

The Huskies rack up 375.2 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.3 the Bruins give up per contest.

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (9).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bruins have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Bruins average 15.6 more points per game (35.2) than the Huskies allow (19.6).

When UCLA puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins average 426.3 yards per game, 99.5 more yards than the 326.8 the Huskies allow.

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 326.8 yards.

The Bruins have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats