Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA foes square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 13 points. The total has been set at 67 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -13 67

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky's games this season have gone over 67 points three of four times.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 67 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 67.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 67 total in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 63.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 67 over/under in this game is 11.5 points higher than the 55.5 average total in Monarchs games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

So far this season Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

The Hilltoppers rack up 40.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the Monarchs give up per contest (29.5).

Western Kentucky is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.5 points.

The Hilltoppers average 219.9 more yards per game (550.4) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (330.5).

When Western Kentucky churns out more than 330.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over five times, while the Monarchs have forced five.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 13 points or more (in four chances).

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year the Monarchs average 14.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Hilltoppers give up (38.4).

The Monarchs collect 134.7 fewer yards per game (345.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (480.4).

This year the Monarchs have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats