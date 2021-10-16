Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MAC opponents meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 68.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Kent State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -7 68

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 68 points or more only once this year.

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 68 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 14.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.2 points more than the 54.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Broncos games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.3 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Michigan is 3-2-1 this year.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Broncos rack up 25.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (29.3).

The Broncos collect 44.8 fewer yards per game (403.5) than the Golden Flashes allow per outing (448.3).

In games that Western Michigan piles up over 448.3 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over six times this season, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.

Kent State's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Golden Flashes average just 2.5 more points per game (28) than the Broncos allow (25.5).

When Kent State scores more than 25.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes collect 151.9 more yards per game (464.2) than the Broncos allow (312.3).

When Kent State churns out over 312.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats