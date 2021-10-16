Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
MAC opponents meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 68.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Kent State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-7
68
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 68 points or more only once this year.
- Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 68 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 14.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 13.2 points more than the 54.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Broncos games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64.3 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Michigan is 3-2-1 this year.
- The Broncos have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Broncos rack up 25.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (29.3).
- The Broncos collect 44.8 fewer yards per game (403.5) than the Golden Flashes allow per outing (448.3).
- In games that Western Michigan piles up over 448.3 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over six times this season, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (16).
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.
- Kent State's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Golden Flashes average just 2.5 more points per game (28) than the Broncos allow (25.5).
- When Kent State scores more than 25.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Flashes collect 151.9 more yards per game (464.2) than the Broncos allow (312.3).
- When Kent State churns out over 312.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Kent State
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
28
25.5
Avg. Points Allowed
29.3
403.5
Avg. Total Yards
464.2
312.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
6
Giveaways
4
8
Takeaways
16