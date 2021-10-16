Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) receives the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. michigan defense sad bad

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3), who have college football's first-ranked rush defense, meet the Army Black Knights (4-1) and their third-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are massive, 14-point favorites. A total of 38 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -14 38

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 38 points in three of five games this season.

Army's games have gone over 38 points in four of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54 points per game, 16 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 41.2 points per game, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 8.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 38-point total for this game is 11.5 points below the 49.5 points per game average total in Black Knights games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Badgers score just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Black Knights give up (20.8).

Wisconsin is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Badgers average 103.6 more yards per game (379.6) than the Black Knights give up per outing (276).

In games that Wisconsin piles up more than 276 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (5).

Army Stats and Trends

So far this season Army has two wins against the spread.

Army's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Black Knights rack up 14 more points per game (34.4) than the Badgers surrender (20.4).

Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.4 points.

The Black Knights rack up 170 more yards per game (387.8) than the Badgers allow (217.8).

In games that Army piles up more than 217.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Black Knights have three giveaways this season, while the Badgers have three takeaways .

Season Stats