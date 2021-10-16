The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The FCS Yale Bulldogs (2-2) are 3-point favorites over the UConn Huskies on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The point total for the outing is set at 46.

Odds for Yale vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Yale -3 46

Over/Under Insights

Yale and its opponents have not yet scored more than 46 points in a game this season.

In 66.7% of UConn's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 46.

Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points higher than the combined 38.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.2 points per game, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 46.8, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.

The 54.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 8.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Yale Stats and Trends

So far this year Yale has two wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Yale's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 15.1 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Huskies give up (37.9).

The Bulldogs average 77.8 fewer yards per game (374.3), than the Huskies allow per outing (452.1).

This year, the Bulldogs have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (6).

UConn Stats and Trends

In UConn's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Huskies have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

UConn's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Huskies put up 16 points per game, comparable to the 15.3 the Bulldogs give up.

UConn is 3-0 against the spread and 0-4 overall in games when it records more than 15.3 points.

The Huskies average just 3.4 fewer yards per game (273.1) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (276.5).

When UConn picks up more than 276.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (0).

