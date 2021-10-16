Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) takes a moment in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Zach Pascal's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and the Houston Texans (1-4) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -114

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has caught 18 passes on 28 targets for 204 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.7% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the football in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

In his seven matchups against the Texans, Pascal's 46.6 receiving yards average is 10.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Pascal, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

The 267.2 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have given up seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Pascal put together a 48-yard performance against the Ravens last week on three catches (16 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Pascal has collected 123 yards on nine catches, averaging 41.0 yards per game on 17 targets.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 28 15.7% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Michael Pittman Jr. 43 24.2% 29 368 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 16 9.0% 14 197 1 1 4.5% Nyheim Hines 19 10.7% 14 124 0 0 0.0%

