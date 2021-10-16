Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Before placing any bets on Zach Pascal's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and the Houston Texans (1-4) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Colts vs. Texans Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has caught 18 passes on 28 targets for 204 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.7% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have thrown the football in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his seven matchups against the Texans, Pascal's 46.6 receiving yards average is 10.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- Pascal, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
- The 267.2 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Texans have given up seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Pascal put together a 48-yard performance against the Ravens last week on three catches (16 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Pascal has collected 123 yards on nine catches, averaging 41.0 yards per game on 17 targets.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
28
15.7%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Michael Pittman Jr.
43
24.2%
29
368
1
6
27.3%
Jonathan Taylor
16
9.0%
14
197
1
1
4.5%
Nyheim Hines
19
10.7%
14
124
0
0
0.0%
