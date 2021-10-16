October 16, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) takes a moment in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Zach Pascal's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (1-4) and the Houston Texans (1-4) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

36.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has caught 18 passes on 28 targets for 204 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.7% of the 178 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the football in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his seven matchups against the Texans, Pascal's 46.6 receiving yards average is 10.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Pascal, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • The 267.2 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans have given up seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal put together a 48-yard performance against the Ravens last week on three catches (16 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Pascal has collected 123 yards on nine catches, averaging 41.0 yards per game on 17 targets.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

28

15.7%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Michael Pittman Jr.

43

24.2%

29

368

1

6

27.3%

Jonathan Taylor

16

9.0%

14

197

1

1

4.5%

Nyheim Hines

19

10.7%

14

124

0

0

0.0%

