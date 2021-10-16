Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
There will be player props available for Zack Moss before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Moss' Buffalo Bills (4-1) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
41.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moss has racked up 184 yards (36.8 per game) on 46 attempts with three touchdowns.
- He's also added eight catches for 94 yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 156 times this season, and he's handled 46 of those attempts (29.5%).
- The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one career matchups, Moss notched zero rushing yards versus the Titans, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Moss did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Titans.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are 16th in the NFL, allowing 112.8 yards per game.
- The Bills are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (seven this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Moss racked up 37 yards on 11 carries.
- Moss also racked up 55 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Moss has rushed for 158 yards (52.7 per game) on 38 carries with one touchdown.
- He has added six catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and one receiving touchdown.
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
46
29.5%
184
3
14
37.8%
4.0
Devin Singletary
55
35.3%
284
1
8
21.6%
5.2
Josh Allen
35
22.4%
188
2
12
32.4%
5.4
Mitchell Trubisky
10
6.4%
27
1
1
2.7%
2.7
