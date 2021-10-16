Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Zack Moss before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Moss' Buffalo Bills (4-1) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 41.5 -117

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has racked up 184 yards (36.8 per game) on 46 attempts with three touchdowns.

He's also added eight catches for 94 yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 156 times this season, and he's handled 46 of those attempts (29.5%).

The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one career matchups, Moss notched zero rushing yards versus the Titans, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Moss did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Titans.

In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are 16th in the NFL, allowing 112.8 yards per game.

The Bills are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (seven this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Moss racked up 37 yards on 11 carries.

Moss also racked up 55 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Moss has rushed for 158 yards (52.7 per game) on 38 carries with one touchdown.

He has added six catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 46 29.5% 184 3 14 37.8% 4.0 Devin Singletary 55 35.3% 284 1 8 21.6% 5.2 Josh Allen 35 22.4% 188 2 12 32.4% 5.4 Mitchell Trubisky 10 6.4% 27 1 1 2.7% 2.7

