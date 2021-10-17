Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) tackles Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 58

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Dillon for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Packers vs. Bears Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Dillon has rushed for 166 yards (33.2 per game) on 38 carries.

And he has tacked on nine catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one receiving TD.

His team has rushed the ball 126 times this season, and he's taken 38 of those attempts (30.2%).

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

Dillon recorded three rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bears, 3.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bears.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 12th in the NFL, conceding 103.8 yards per game.

The Bears have given up three rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, Dillon rushed for 30 yards on eight carries.

He also caught four passes for 49 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Over his last three games, Dillon has rushed for 129 yards on 29 carries (43.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also added seven receptions for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 38 30.2% 166 0 5 20.8% 4.4 Aaron Jones 70 55.6% 309 2 18 75.0% 4.4 Kylin Hill 7 5.6% 22 0 0 0.0% 3.1 Aaron Rodgers 7 5.6% 8 1 1 4.2% 1.1

