Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 6 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
59.5
-117
22.5
-120
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Packers vs. Bears Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has taken 70 carries for a team-leading 309 rushing yards (61.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- And he has caught 17 passes for 132 yards (26.4 per game) with three TDs.
- He has handled 70, or 55.6%, of his team's 126 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have called a pass in 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his seven career matchups against the Bears, Jones averaged 41.6 rushing yards per game, 17.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Bears, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Allowing 103.8 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 12th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Bears have conceded three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Jones ran for 103 yards on 14 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per attempt).
- Over his last three games, Jones has taken 48 carries for 233 yards (77.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has tacked on nine catches for 71 yards (23.7 per game).
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
70
55.6%
309
2
18
75.0%
4.4
A.J. Dillon
38
30.2%
166
0
5
20.8%
4.4
Kylin Hill
7
5.6%
22
0
0
0.0%
3.1
Aaron Rodgers
7
5.6%
8
1
1
4.2%
1.1
