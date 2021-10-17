Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 65

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 6 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 59.5 -117 22.5 -120

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has taken 70 carries for a team-leading 309 rushing yards (61.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

And he has caught 17 passes for 132 yards (26.4 per game) with three TDs.

He has handled 70, or 55.6%, of his team's 126 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have called a pass in 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his seven career matchups against the Bears, Jones averaged 41.6 rushing yards per game, 17.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Bears, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Allowing 103.8 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 12th-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Bears have conceded three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Jones ran for 103 yards on 14 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per attempt).

Over his last three games, Jones has taken 48 carries for 233 yards (77.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has tacked on nine catches for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 70 55.6% 309 2 18 75.0% 4.4 A.J. Dillon 38 30.2% 166 0 5 20.8% 4.4 Kylin Hill 7 5.6% 22 0 0 0.0% 3.1 Aaron Rodgers 7 5.6% 8 1 1 4.2% 1.1

