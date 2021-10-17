Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 65

Before Aaron Rodgers hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 6 with the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 261.5 -114 1.5 -230

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has passed for 1,241 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (107-for-163), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added eight rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.6 yards per game.

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 163 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Chicago

Rodgers' 241.6 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bears are 19.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDS five times over five of those outings against the Bears.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 255.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Rodgers went 27-for-39 (69.2%) for 344 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Over his last three games, Rodgers has put up 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) while going 70-for-108 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

He's also figured in the ground game, with two rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 61 35.9% 42 579 2 7 25.0% Randall Cobb 14 8.2% 11 157 2 3 10.7% Aaron Jones 19 11.2% 17 132 3 6 21.4%

