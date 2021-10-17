Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Before Aaron Rodgers hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 6 with the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
261.5
-114
1.5
-230
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Packers vs. Bears Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has passed for 1,241 yards (248.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (107-for-163), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has added eight rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.6 yards per game.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 57.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Rodgers accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 163 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Rodgers' 241.6 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bears are 19.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDS five times over five of those outings against the Bears.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 255.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Rodgers went 27-for-39 (69.2%) for 344 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Rodgers has put up 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) while going 70-for-108 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with two rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
61
35.9%
42
579
2
7
25.0%
Randall Cobb
14
8.2%
11
157
2
3
10.7%
Aaron Jones
19
11.2%
17
132
3
6
21.4%
