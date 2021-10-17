October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and inside linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Adam Thielen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

49.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen's 37 targets have led to 26 receptions for 267 yards (53.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Thielen has been the target of 37 of his team's 192 passing attempts this season, or 19.3% of the target share.
  • Thielen (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Thielen has averaged 67 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Panthers, 17.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Thielen has caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Thielen will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have given up seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Thielen was targeted three times and racked up two catches for 40 yards (20 yards per reception).
  • Thielen has racked up 136 yards over his last three outings (45.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 20 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

37

19.3%

26

267

4

4

25.0%

Justin Jefferson

45

23.4%

33

462

3

5

31.2%

K.J. Osborn

28

14.6%

20

233

1

0

0.0%

Tyler Conklin

25

13.0%

19

169

1

3

18.8%

Powered By Data Skrive