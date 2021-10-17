Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and inside linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Adam Thielen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 49.5 -115

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen's 37 targets have led to 26 receptions for 267 yards (53.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Thielen has been the target of 37 of his team's 192 passing attempts this season, or 19.3% of the target share.

Thielen (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Thielen has averaged 67 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Panthers, 17.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Thielen has caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Thielen will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.6 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have given up seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Thielen was targeted three times and racked up two catches for 40 yards (20 yards per reception).

Thielen has racked up 136 yards over his last three outings (45.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 20 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 37 19.3% 26 267 4 4 25.0% Justin Jefferson 45 23.4% 33 462 3 5 31.2% K.J. Osborn 28 14.6% 20 233 1 0 0.0% Tyler Conklin 25 13.0% 19 169 1 3 18.8%

