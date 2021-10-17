Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina
There will be player props available for Adam Thielen before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
49.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Vikings vs. Panthers Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen's 37 targets have led to 26 receptions for 267 yards (53.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Thielen has been the target of 37 of his team's 192 passing attempts this season, or 19.3% of the target share.
- Thielen (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Panthers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Thielen has averaged 67 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Panthers, 17.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Thielen has caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Thielen will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers have given up seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Thielen was targeted three times and racked up two catches for 40 yards (20 yards per reception).
- Thielen has racked up 136 yards over his last three outings (45.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 20 targets.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
37
19.3%
26
267
4
4
25.0%
Justin Jefferson
45
23.4%
33
462
3
5
31.2%
K.J. Osborn
28
14.6%
20
233
1
0
0.0%
Tyler Conklin
25
13.0%
19
169
1
3
18.8%
Powered By Data Skrive