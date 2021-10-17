Dec 27, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Josh Jones (29) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Allen Robinson II, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-2) and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North rivals at Soldier Field.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 50.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson's stat line this year features 17 grabs for 181 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 36.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 29 times.

Robinson has been the target of 29 of his team's 122 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 45.0% of the time while running the football 55.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Robinson's 75 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Packers are 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups with the Packers, Robinson has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

Note: Robinson's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The 233.4 yards per game the Packers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is 27th in the league, giving up 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Robinson caught four passes for 32 yards while being targeted five times.

Robinson has also tacked on 122 yards on nine grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 14 times and put up 40.7 receiving yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 29 23.8% 17 181 1 3 27.3% Darnell Mooney 31 25.4% 20 261 0 2 18.2% Cole Kmet 19 15.6% 10 81 0 1 9.1% Marquise Goodwin 12 9.8% 6 63 0 1 9.1%

