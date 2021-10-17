Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Amari Cooper's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take the field against the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -115

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's stat line this year shows 25 catches for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 63.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 35 times.

Cooper has been the target of 35 of his team's 166 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 32.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Cooper has averaged 14 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 224.2 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots have given up six passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Cooper caught three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

Cooper has contributed with 155 yards on nine grabs and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 13 times and put up 51.7 receiving yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 35 21.1% 25 318 4 8 32.0% CeeDee Lamb 38 22.9% 24 348 2 4 16.0% Dalton Schultz 31 18.7% 26 280 3 4 16.0% Cedrick Wilson 12 7.2% 10 126 2 1 4.0%

