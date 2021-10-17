October 17, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Before Antonio Gibson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

67.5

-113

14.5

-113

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 313 yards (62.6 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 119 receiving yards (23.8 per game) on 10 catches, with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 135 times this season, and he's carried 79 of those attempts (58.5%).
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Gibson will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 141.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Chiefs are ranked 30th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Gibson rushed 20 times for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • He also hauled in two passes for 12 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Gibson has piled up 46 carries for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's tacked on five catches for 97 yards (32.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

79

58.5%

313

3

10

45.5%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

25

18.5%

127

1

5

22.7%

5.1

J.D. McKissic

17

12.6%

55

1

4

18.2%

3.2

Jaret Patterson

8

5.9%

23

0

1

4.5%

2.9

