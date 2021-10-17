Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Before Antonio Gibson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 67.5 -113 14.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 313 yards (62.6 per game), with three touchdowns.

He also has 119 receiving yards (23.8 per game) on 10 catches, with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 135 times this season, and he's carried 79 of those attempts (58.5%).

The Football Team have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Gibson will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 141.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Chiefs are ranked 30th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Gibson rushed 20 times for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He also hauled in two passes for 12 yards.

Over his last three outings, Gibson has piled up 46 carries for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's tacked on five catches for 97 yards (32.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 79 58.5% 313 3 10 45.5% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 25 18.5% 127 1 5 22.7% 5.1 J.D. McKissic 17 12.6% 55 1 4 18.2% 3.2 Jaret Patterson 8 5.9% 23 0 1 4.5% 2.9

