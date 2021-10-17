Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City
Before Antonio Gibson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
67.5
-113
14.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Chiefs Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 313 yards (62.6 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also has 119 receiving yards (23.8 per game) on 10 catches, with one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 135 times this season, and he's carried 79 of those attempts (58.5%).
- The Football Team have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Gibson will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 141.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Chiefs are ranked 30th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Gibson rushed 20 times for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- He also hauled in two passes for 12 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Gibson has piled up 46 carries for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's tacked on five catches for 97 yards (32.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
79
58.5%
313
3
10
45.5%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
25
18.5%
127
1
5
22.7%
5.1
J.D. McKissic
17
12.6%
55
1
4
18.2%
3.2
Jaret Patterson
8
5.9%
23
0
1
4.5%
2.9
