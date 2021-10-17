Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

The Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arizona State is a 1.5-point underdog. The over/under for the contest is set at 51.5.

Odds for Utah vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total Utah -1.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points just twice this year.

Arizona State's games have gone over 51.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.1 points per game, 12.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 12.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Utes games this season is 49.8, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 51.5 .

The 52.2 PPG average total in Sun Devils games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Utes average 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils allow per outing (16.2).

Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.2 points.

The Utes rack up 91.4 more yards per game (390.4) than the Sun Devils allow per outing (299.0).

Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 299.0 yards.

The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have nine takeaways .

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Sun Devils won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Arizona State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Sun Devils rack up 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes surrender (23.0).

When Arizona State records more than 23.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 440.2 yards per game, 100.8 more yards than the 339.4 the Utes give up.

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 339.4 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Utes have forced (7).

Season Stats