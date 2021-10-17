Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Austin Ekeler will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
58.5
-113
45.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chargers vs. Ravens Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 349 yards (69.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has added 23 catches for 194 yards (38.8 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 127 times this season, and he's carried 67 of those attempts (52.8%).
- The Chargers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Over his two career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 14.5 rushing yards per game versus the Ravens, 44.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler has not run for a touchdown versus the Ravens.
- The Ravens allow 93.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- The Chargers are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Browns, Ekeler ran the ball 17 times for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Ekeler also tacked on 53 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Over his last three outings, Ekeler has rushed for 238 yards on 43 carries (79.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.
- And he has added 14 catches for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and three receiving TDs.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
67
52.8%
349
4
18
50.0%
5.2
Larry Rountree III
24
18.9%
60
0
5
13.9%
2.5
Justin Herbert
19
15.0%
60
1
10
27.8%
3.2
Jalen Guyton
4
3.1%
32
0
0
0.0%
8.0
