Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves the ball for first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 58.5 -113 45.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 349 yards (69.8 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has added 23 catches for 194 yards (38.8 per game) and three receiving TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 127 times this season, and he's carried 67 of those attempts (52.8%).

The Chargers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Over his two career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 14.5 rushing yards per game versus the Ravens, 44.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler has not run for a touchdown versus the Ravens.

The Ravens allow 93.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The Chargers are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Browns, Ekeler ran the ball 17 times for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Ekeler also tacked on 53 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Over his last three outings, Ekeler has rushed for 238 yards on 43 carries (79.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.

And he has added 14 catches for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and three receiving TDs.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 67 52.8% 349 4 18 50.0% 5.2 Larry Rountree III 24 18.9% 60 0 5 13.9% 2.5 Justin Herbert 19 15.0% 60 1 10 27.8% 3.2 Jalen Guyton 4 3.1% 32 0 0 0.0% 8.0

Powered By Data Skrive