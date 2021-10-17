October 17, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves the ball for first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

58.5

-113

45.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 349 yards (69.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has added 23 catches for 194 yards (38.8 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 127 times this season, and he's carried 67 of those attempts (52.8%).
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 14.5 rushing yards per game versus the Ravens, 44.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler has not run for a touchdown versus the Ravens.
  • The Ravens allow 93.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chargers are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Browns, Ekeler ran the ball 17 times for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Ekeler also tacked on 53 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Over his last three outings, Ekeler has rushed for 238 yards on 43 carries (79.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.
  • And he has added 14 catches for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and three receiving TDs.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

67

52.8%

349

4

18

50.0%

5.2

Larry Rountree III

24

18.9%

60

0

5

13.9%

2.5

Justin Herbert

19

15.0%

60

1

10

27.8%

3.2

Jalen Guyton

4

3.1%

32

0

0

0.0%

8.0

