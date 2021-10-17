Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Baker Cover 2

Baker Mayfield will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) meet the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 231.5 -115 1.5 -104 10.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Cardinals Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has passed for 1,240 yards (248.0 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (97-for-145), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's added 67 rushing yards on 17 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 13.4 yards per game.

The Browns, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 45.3% of the time while running the ball 54.7% of the time.

Mayfield accounts for 24.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 14 of his 145 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Arizona

In one matchup against the Cardinals, Mayfield threw for 247 passing yards, 15.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Cardinals.

The 230.6 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have conceded seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Mayfield put together a 305-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 71.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Mayfield has thrown for 706 yards (235.3 ypg), completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 50 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 17 11.7% 14 260 1 2 14.3% Kareem Hunt 21 14.5% 17 149 0 2 14.3% Rashard Higgins 16 11.0% 11 143 1 2 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive