The Baltimore Ravens (4-1), who have won four straight games, are slight, 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in three of five games this season.

Los Angeles' games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 4.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.0, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 51.5.

In 2020, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Thus far this season Baltimore has two wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Ravens average four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers allow (23.2).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.2 points.

The Ravens average 440.6 yards per game, 68.8 more yards than the 371.8 the Chargers give up per contest.

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 371.8 yards.

The Ravens have six giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Chargers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Chargers rack up five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens allow (23.4).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.

The Chargers rack up 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens give up per contest (389.6).

In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).

Ravens home games this season average 50.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

This season, Chargers away games average 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

