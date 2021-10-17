Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Baltimore Ravens (4-1), who have won four straight games, are slight, 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.
Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers
Over/under insights
- Baltimore has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 4.1 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.0, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 51.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Thus far this season Baltimore has two wins against the spread.
- The Ravens have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Ravens average four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers allow (23.2).
- Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.2 points.
- The Ravens average 440.6 yards per game, 68.8 more yards than the 371.8 the Chargers give up per contest.
- Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 371.8 yards.
- The Ravens have six giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Chargers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Chargers rack up five more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens allow (23.4).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.
- The Chargers rack up 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens give up per contest (389.6).
- In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).
- Ravens home games this season average 50.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
- This season, Chargers away games average 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
