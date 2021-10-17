Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
Before placing any wagers on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) meet in Week 6 at Heinz Field.
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
256.5
-113
1.5
-124
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,286 yards (257.2 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He also has nine rushing yards on six carries, averaging 1.8 yards per game.
- The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.9% of the time while running the football 34.1% of the time.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 20 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 71.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In one matchup against the Seahawks, Roethlisberger threw for 75 passing yards, 181.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Seahawks.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The 321.6 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Seahawks' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Roethlisberger completed 60.0% of his passes for 253 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 803 yards while completing 64.2% of his passes (79-of-123), with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (267.7 per game).
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
35
17.9%
20
341
1
1
5.0%
Diontae Johnson
37
19.0%
25
305
3
3
15.0%
Najee Harris
39
20.0%
28
198
1
9
45.0%
