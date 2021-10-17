Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) meet in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 256.5 -113 1.5 -124

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,286 yards (257.2 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He also has nine rushing yards on six carries, averaging 1.8 yards per game.

The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.9% of the time while running the football 34.1% of the time.

Roethlisberger has attempted 20 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 71.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Seattle

In one matchup against the Seahawks, Roethlisberger threw for 75 passing yards, 181.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Seahawks.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 321.6 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Roethlisberger completed 60.0% of his passes for 253 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 803 yards while completing 64.2% of his passes (79-of-123), with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (267.7 per game).

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 35 17.9% 20 341 1 1 5.0% Diontae Johnson 37 19.0% 25 305 3 3 15.0% Najee Harris 39 20.0% 28 198 1 9 45.0%

