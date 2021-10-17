October 17, 2021
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) prepares to make a tackle on Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) prepares to make a tackle on Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC South foes take the field in Week 6 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

70.5

-113

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks' 392 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 44 times and has collected 31 catches and one touchdown (78.4 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 31.4% of the 140 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Cooks' 62 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (3.0 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Cooks caught three passes for 23 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Cooks hauled in 182 yards (on 17 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 60.7 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

44

31.4%

31

392

1

3

18.8%

Chris Conley

10

7.1%

6

124

1

0

0.0%

David Johnson

16

11.4%

13

113

1

3

18.8%

Chris Moore

5

3.6%

5

109

1

1

6.2%

