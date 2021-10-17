Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) prepares to make a tackle on Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC South foes take the field in Week 6 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 70.5 -113

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' 392 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 44 times and has collected 31 catches and one touchdown (78.4 yards per game).

So far this season, 31.4% of the 140 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Cooks' 62 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (3.0 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Cooks caught three passes for 23 yards while being targeted five times.

Cooks hauled in 182 yards (on 17 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 60.7 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 44 31.4% 31 392 1 3 18.8% Chris Conley 10 7.1% 6 124 1 0 0.0% David Johnson 16 11.4% 13 113 1 3 18.8% Chris Moore 5 3.6% 5 109 1 1 6.2%

