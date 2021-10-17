Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC South foes take the field in Week 6 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
70.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Colts Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks' 392 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 44 times and has collected 31 catches and one touchdown (78.4 yards per game).
- So far this season, 31.4% of the 140 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Cooks' 62 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Colts are 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooks, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (3.0 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Cooks caught three passes for 23 yards while being targeted five times.
- Cooks hauled in 182 yards (on 17 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 60.7 yards per game.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
44
31.4%
31
392
1
3
18.8%
Chris Conley
10
7.1%
6
124
1
0
0.0%
David Johnson
16
11.4%
13
113
1
3
18.8%
Chris Moore
5
3.6%
5
109
1
1
6.2%
