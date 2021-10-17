Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the best team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-1), on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 53.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in two games this season.

Monday's total is 7.8 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 14.2 points more than the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bills games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 4.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

The 53 total in this game is 3.4 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has five wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bills rack up 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans allow (26).

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26 points.

The Bills average 410.4 yards per game, 33 more yards than the 377.4 the Titans allow per outing.

Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 377.4 yards.

The Bills have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Titans average 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills surrender (12.8).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 12.8 points.

The Titans average 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow per matchup (251.8).

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 251.8 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times, eight fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

This season, Titans home games average 50.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).

Away from home, Buffalo is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Buffalo has hit the over once in three road games this year.

Bills away games this season average 52.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (53).

