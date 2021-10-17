October 17, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the best team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-1), on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 53.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in two games this season.
  • Monday's total is 7.8 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 14.2 points more than the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Bills games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 4.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • The 53 total in this game is 3.4 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.
  • Buffalo has five wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Bills rack up 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans allow (26).
  • Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26 points.
  • The Bills average 410.4 yards per game, 33 more yards than the 377.4 the Titans allow per outing.
  • Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 377.4 yards.
  • The Bills have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.
  • Tennessee has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Titans average 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills surrender (12.8).
  • Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 12.8 points.
  • The Titans average 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow per matchup (251.8).
  • Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 251.8 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over seven times, eight fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Titans home games average 50.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).
  • Away from home, Buffalo is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • Buffalo has hit the over once in three road games this year.
  • Bills away games this season average 52.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (53).

